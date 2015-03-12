* Expects 2015 sales to rise more slowly than forecast
* Aims to hit 3 billion euro revenue target only next year
* Sticks to strategy of moving further into luxury
By Kirsti Knolle
FRANKFURT, March 12 German fashion house Hugo
Boss scrapped its sales target for 2015 because of
slower spending on upmarket brands in Europe, the United States
and China, sending its shares lower.
Like other companies targeting more affluent customers,
Hugo Boss has been hit by lower spending abroad by Russian and
Chinese shoppers.
Its original revenue target of 3 billion euros ($3.18
billion) should be achievable in 2016 rather than this year,
Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said on Thursday.
Lahrs confirmed the company planned to concentrate more on
the luxury business and raise prices significantly, adding that
the main Boss brand would in future only be sold in the
company's own stores.
The group now expects group sales this year to rise by a
figure of around five percent from 2.57 billion euros in 2014.
While many analysts had expected Hugo Boss to trim its 2015
forecast due to tough market conditions, they had hoped the cut
would not be so deep. On average, analysts had been expecting
2015 sales of 2.83 billion euros and 3.03 billion for 2016,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Hugo Boss shares slid as much as 4.4 percent, making them
the biggest faller on a flat German mid-cap index. By
1155 GMT the shares were down 1.5 percent at 117.30 euros.
The shares have gained 13 percent year to date, as much as
British luxury rival Burberry, but only half of
France's LVMH.
Hugo Boss is seeking to better promote its brands to achieve
higher margins, pulling back from wholesale and investing in its
own retail shops.
Against this backdrop, it expects its 2015 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted
for special items, to increase between 5 and 7 percent, compared
with 6 percent in 2014.
In 2015, Hugo Boss aims to open around 50 new stores in
addition to its existing 1,041 shops. The group, best known for
its premium menswear, is also expanding its clothing for women.
Under the guidance of Jason Wu -- a favoured designer of
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama -- the womenswear business grew
18 percent over the previous year and contributed around 11
percent of group sales in 2014.
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
