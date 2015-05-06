* Net profit misses consensus, sales just ahead
* Hugo Boss opens more stores, boosts marketing spending
* Profit and sales growth seen accelerating during year
* Full-year guidance confirmed
By Kirsti Knolle
BERLIN, May 6 German fashion house Hugo Boss
expects investments in its stores and marketing to
deliver a pick up in sales and profit growth over the rest of
the year, it said on Wednesday, after posting
lower-than-forecast first-quarter earnings.
Net profit fell 7 percent to 75.6 million euros ($84.9
million), missing analysts' average estimate of 82 million,
though sales rose 9 percent to 668 million euros, just ahead of
the average forecast of 666 million.
Hugo Boss has been spending heavily on expanding its own
store network, where sales are more profitable than through
other retailers' shops, and on increasing marketing. It is also
investing in its womenswear and online businesses.
Its shares were 0.5 percent lower at 107.50 euros at 0806
GMT, underperforming a flat German midcap index MDAX.
The stock fell last month after the firm cut its 2015 sales
target, joining rival luxury goods companies in reporting a drop
in spending by Russian and Chinese shoppers.
Hugo Boss said first-quarter sales in China fell 3 percent,
adjusted for currency moves.
That "might be a point of investors' concern", said Equinet
Bank analyst Ingbert Faust, who has a "reduce" rating on Hugo
Boss shares.
China has become a tougher market for luxury brands
following the government's anti-corruption campaign and an
economic slowdown. Menswear sales in China, Hugo Boss's most
important category, fell by 10 percent last year.
Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said Hugo Boss was also
suffering from muted consumer confidence in Europe, but it
expects growth to accelerate as the year progresses, allowing it
to confirm its full-year assumptions.
The firm expects a mid single-digit percentage rise in
currency-adjusted sales this year and earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for
special items, to rise 5-7 percent
First-quarter comparable store sales rose 3 percent adjusted
for currencies, while wholesale sales fell 2 percent. Womenswear
sales were up 4 percent in local currencies compared with a 2
percent increase for menswear.
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and Mark Potter)