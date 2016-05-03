* First quarter net profit falls short of consensus
* Marketing spend to shift back to menswear
* No update on search for new CEO
* Cost savings planned by renegotiating store rents
* Shares up 2.7 pct in weaker market
(Adds shares, analyst, conference call comments)
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, May 3 German fashion house Hugo Boss
will seek to cut costs by renegotiating rents,
shutting stores and shifting marketing spending back to its core
menswear business after quarterly sales and profits fell short
of expectations.
Former Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs took a brand
known for its sharp men's suits more upmarket, opened hundreds
of stores around the world and put a bigger focus on womenwear,
teaming up with designer Jason Wu in 2013.
Lahrs stepped down in February after the share price tumbled
following a profit warning due to a steep fall in sales in the
United States and China. Hugo Boss gave no update on the hunt
for a new chief executive on Tuesday.
Luxury groups including LVMH, Richemont
and Burberry have posted weak first-quarter sales, hit
by lower tourist spending and depressed demand in cities such as
Hong Kong, prompting them to close stores and renegotiate rents.
Hugo Boss shares, down more than a quarter this year to
trade at a discount to most luxury peers, were up 2 percent by
1325 GMT, compared to a 1 percent weaker German mid-cap index
.
Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet said investors were focusing on
confirmed guidance for 2016, cost cuts, store closures and the
search for a new CEO, rather than on the weak first quarter.
Finance chief Mark Langer, holding the fort in the absence
of a new CEO, said Hugo Boss would shift its attention back to
menswear, which still accounts for 90 percent of sales, but said
he remained committed to womenswear and the Wu deal.
"We have overexposed ourselves in space and marketing to
womenswear," Langer told a conference call for analysts.
Langer said the more targeted approach to marketing as well
as renegotiating rental agreements and cutting administrative
expenses should enable Hugo Boss to make cost savings of around
50 million euros ($58 million) in 2016.
Hugo Boss has already secured lower rents in some markets
and is in tough negotiations on rent reviews for some larger
stores, Langer said, adding it is willing to close some stores
if it cannot agree lower rents.
Opening fewer stores as well as postponing the expansion of
the group's headquarters will help it cut investments to 160
million to 180 million euros in 2016, from 220 million last
year.
Quarterly net profit fell 49 percent to 38.5 million euros
on sales down 4 percent to 643 million, missing average analyst
forecasts.
Hugo Boss said it expect sales and earnings to improve in
the second half, confirming its outlook for a percentage rise in
currency-adjusted sales in the low single-digits, but a low
double-digit percentage fall in operating profit.
($1 = 0.8672 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan and
Keith Weir)