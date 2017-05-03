* Q1 online sales down 27 pct
* Overall sales, net profit ahead of forecasts
* CEO blames slow loading, pricing for online decline
* Shares fall five percent
(Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, May 3 Shares in Hugo Boss
fell 5 percent on Wednesday after the German fashion house
reported another drop in online sales in the first three months
of the year even though overall sales and net profit were better
than expected.
Hugo Boss, which said in March it wanted to make improving
its online business a top priority, said ecommerce sales were
down 27 percent in the quarter due to a fall in the number of
visitors to its website despite a revamp last year.
The shares were down 5.3 percent at 0820 GMT, making it the
biggest faller on the Stoxx 600.
"Very disappointing are the reported Q1 sales numbers for
the group's own online business," said DZ Bank analyst Herbert
Sturm, who rates the stock "sell", adding that a 3 percent fall
in like-for-like retail sales was also disappointing.
The company, known for its smart men's suits, is in the
process of restructuring, slashing prices in China to bring them
closer to European and U.S. levels, reshaping its sub-brands to
appeal to a younger customer and closing loss-making stores.
Chief Executive Mark Langer admitted the online sales
performance was very disappointing, saying the website took too
long to load compared with rivals, and Hugo Boss had not offered
enough lower-priced products to attract more price-sensitive
online shoppers.
But he said Hugo Boss was working on those issues, plus
improving the ranking of the website on search engines, saying
he expected a significant improvement in online sales in the
second quarter, as well as a lift to its store business.
Hugo Boss said net profit rose 25 percent to 48 million
euros ($52 million) on sales up 1 percent to 651 million euros,
beating average analyst forecasts for 46 million and 641 million
respectively, according to a Reuters poll.
Hugo Boss said sales in China rose 3 percent, boosted by
marketing on social media, with double-digit growth on a
like-for-like basis on the mainland compensating for a weaker
performance in Hong Kong and Macau.
Despite the online problems, the results, particularly in
China, mirror signs for a pickup in demand for luxury goods
after companies including LVMH, and Hermes
recently reported a recovery.
In Europe, sales rose a currency-adjusted 3 percent, helped
by local demand and a recovery in purchases by tourists, that
had been hurt a year ago by attacks in France and Belgium, with
sales in Britain up 7 percent.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan/Keith
Weir)