FRANKFURT Oct 25 German fashion house Hugo Boss
is planning to abandon the luxury market and go back
to is roots of selling premium men's clothing, its chief
executive told Handelsblatt.
"The effort to make in-roads in the luxury market didn't
prove to be particularly helpful for our business," Mark Langer
was quoted as saying on Tuesday in his first interview since
taking over at Hugo Boss.
Former boss Claus-Dietrich Lahrs had taken the German label
more upmarket as the luxury market boomed, opening more than 400
stores worldwide and putting a bigger focus on womenswear.
But the luxury sector is now going through its most severe
slowdown in seven years, prompting Lahrs to quit in February as
Hugo Boss sales slumped in the United States and China.
Langer plans to close unprofitable stores and he wants to
cut annual costs by 50 million euros ($55 million).
($1 = 0.9177 euros)
