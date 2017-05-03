BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Summary:
**STOXX 600 slips from 20-month high
**Hugo Boss online sales fall 28 pct, drive shares down
**Apple suppliers Dialog, AMS, STMicro droop on weaker iPhone sales
**Sainsbury's reels from profit decline, market share loss
**Troubled Zodiac bags Deutsche Bank upgrade
**Novo Nordisk shares soar on improved outlook, profit beat
**Aurelius: positive feedback from capital markets day (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17