FRANKFURT, March 13 Hugo Boss said on Wednesday it proposes a 2012 dividend of 3.12 euros ($4.04) per ordinary share, up from 2.88 euros in the previous year.

The German fashion house will publish annual results on Thursday. It had already published key figures on Feb. 8 and said it was confident of achieving stronger growth than the luxury market as a whole in 2013. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Edward Taylor)