FRANKFURT, April 26 German fashion house Hugo Boss said it had a good start to the year as it reported a 10 percent rise in first quarter sales.

"The results for the first quarter show that we are fully on track to achieve our ambitious medium-term targets," Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement.

The group reported first quarter sales of 607 million euros ($800.3 million) and operating profit before special items up 13 percent at 148 million euros.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report first-quarter sales of 592 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)