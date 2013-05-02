FRANKFURT May 2 Hugo Boss' April
trading has seen a continuation of the trends it saw in the
first quarter, the fashion house's chief financial officer said
on Thursday.
The group saw roughly flat like-for-like sales in Europe in
the first quarter, CFO Mark Langer told analysts. Sales in
mainland China remained subdued, although business had picked up
in Hong Kong and Macau, CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said.
Earlier, Hugo Boss reported a bigger than expected drop in
first-quarter sales as sluggish European markets, a slowdown in
Asia and a shift to producing four collections a year impacted
results.
It confirmed its outlook for 2013 and said sales from its
own retail stores rose 15 percent in the first quarter, however,
helping shares rise over 5 percent.
