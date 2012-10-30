* Q3 sales 646 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 649 mln
* Q3 EBITDA before items 165 mln eur, down 7 pct
* Q3 sales in China up 5 pct vs 1 pct in Q2
* CEO sees situation in China changing by end of year
FRANKFURT, Oct 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss
said a pick-up in its Chinese luxury goods market in
the third quarter should gather pace by the end of the year on
the back of growing consumer confidence.
Chinese demand has helped luxury companies from LVMH
to Burberry and Mulberry to offset
weak growth in Europe, but warnings of a slowdown there have hit
shares in the luxury sector over the last couple of months.
Consultancy Bain & Co this month forecast global luxury
sales growth would slow sharply to 5 percent this year from 13
percent in 2011 as Chinese and European consumers cut spending.
Shares in Hugo Boss have lost 13 percent of their value over
the last three months, but were up 2.9 percent at 1443 GMT on
Tuesday.
Hugo Boss Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said he
thought stores would still suffer from lower customer numbers
for the remainder of the year, but that political clarity
following the unveiling of China's new leaders would boost
consumer confidence soon.
"We're confident that the beginning of next year will show
another situation," he told analysts on Tuesday after the
company posted flat third-quarter sales and a drop in core
profit.
Hugo Boss, known for its stylish suits, said sales in China
rose 5 percent compared with just 1 percent in the second
quarter.
Group third-quarter net sales were 646 million euros ($833.7
million), flat on a currency-adjusted basis after a rise of 14
percent in the second quarter.
That was partly down to a change in the number of
collections it produces each year, which means that more
wholesale partners now order in the second and fourth quarters,
rather than the third quarter as they did previously.
Hugo Boss has gone up to four collections a year to keep up
with rivals and bring fresh designs to stores more quickly.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation
(EBITDA) and special items dropped 7 percent to 165 million
euros as it invested in its shops and marketing.
"We shall, however, return to double-digit growth in sales
and earnings in the fourth quarter with our winter business,"
Lahrs said.
The group maintained a forecast to increase 2012 sales by up
to 10 percent and core profit by 10-12 percent, but Lahrs
declined to give any forecasts for 2013.
While saying it had seen the global economy deteriorate in
the third quarter compared to the second, Hugo Boss performed
best in the United States, where sales rose 13 percent on a
currency-adjusted basis.