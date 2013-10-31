FRANKFURT Oct 31 Gernman fashion house Hugo
Boss is sticking to its 2015 targets, even after a
worse than expected sales increase in the third quarter, its
finance head said on Thursday.
"We see no reason to revise the mid term outlook based on
quarterly trading," Mark Langer told analysts on a conference
call, adding more details would be given at an investor day at
the end of the month.
Hugo Boss aims to increase group sales to 3 billion euros
($4.1 billion) and reach core profit of 750 million euros by
2015, but analysts are less optimistic, forecasting sales of 2.9
billion and core profit of 714 million.
Langer added there had been no signs in improvement in
trading in mainland China, where several luxury brands have been
struggling recently.
