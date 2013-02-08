UPDATE 2-Egypt ratifies long-awaited law aimed at luring investment
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
FRANKFURT Feb 8 German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was confident of posting stronger growth than the luxury market in 2013 as it reported a 18 percent rise in sales for the fourth quarter.
The company, known for its men's suits, had been expecting a slow start to 2013 before a pick-up for the rest of the year, its chief financial officer Mark Langer told Reuters in an interview last month.
"Despite the still challenging market environment, I am confident that we will continue to post stronger growth than the overall market in 2013," Chief Executive Claus Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement on Friday.
The group also reported a 42 percent rise in core profit for the fourth quarter, to 138 million euros ($185 million). ($1 = 0.7469 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
MILAN, June 1 Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have sent a letter to Italy's Treasury urging it to find a quick solution to rescue the two lenders, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.