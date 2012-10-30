FRANKFURT Oct 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss said sales were flat in the third quarter, hit by a weaker consumer spending enviroment and a shift in when it delivers new collections of clothes to its wholesale partners.

The group, known for its line of suits, reported third-quarter net sales of 646 million euros ($833.7 million), flat on a currency-adjusted basis after a rise of 14 percent in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and special items dropped 7 percent to 165 million euros as it invested in its shops and marketing.

"We shall, however, return to double-digit growth in sales and earnings in the fourth quarter with our winter business," Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)