BRIEF-Future Land's contract sales up 96.5 pct y/y in January-May
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
FRANKFURT Oct 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss said sales were flat in the third quarter, hit by a weaker consumer spending enviroment and a shift in when it delivers new collections of clothes to its wholesale partners.
The group, known for its line of suits, reported third-quarter net sales of 646 million euros ($833.7 million), flat on a currency-adjusted basis after a rise of 14 percent in the second quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and special items dropped 7 percent to 165 million euros as it invested in its shops and marketing.
"We shall, however, return to double-digit growth in sales and earnings in the fourth quarter with our winter business," Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.