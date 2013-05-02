FRANKFURT May 2 German fashion house Hugo Boss
reported a bigger than expected decline in
first-quarter sales as sluggish European markets, a slowdown in
Asia and a shift to producing four collections a year impacted
results.
Sales eased by 2 percent to 593 million euros ($782
million), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,
amortisation and special items (EBITDA) fell 11 percent to 133
million.
The consensus had been for flat sales, according to a
Reuters poll. Analysts had seen core profit declining between 7
and 13 percent.
"With a better performance of the wholesale business in the
further course of this year, we shall return to renewed growth
in the second quarter already," Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich
Lahrs said in a statement.
He confirmed the group's goals to increase sales and profit
by less than 10 percent this year.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)