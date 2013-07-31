FRANKFURT, July 31 German fashion house Hugo
Boss said its markets were not becoming any easier as
it reported second quarter results largely in line with
expectations.
Hugo Boss reported sales of 532 million euros ($705
million)and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,
amortisation (EBITDA) and special items of 102 million euros for
the quarter.
Analysts had been expecting the group to report sales of
540.5 million euros and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation, amortisation and special items of 94.8 million
euros, according to data from ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Jonathan Gould)