FRANKFURT Oct 31 German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was expecting a strong final quarter as it reported on Thursday third-quarter sales that fell short of expectations due to currency effects.

For the third quarter, the group reported sales of 658 million euros ($906.1 million), below the average forecast for 677 million in a Reuters poll. Core profit met expectations at 173 million euros.

Hugo Boss also gave a more detailed outlook for 2013, saying it expected currency-adjusted sales and earnings to rise by between 6-8 percent. It previously forecast 'high single digit' increases for both. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)