FRANKFURT Oct 31 German fashion house Hugo Boss
said it was expecting a strong final quarter as it
reported on Thursday third-quarter sales that fell short of
expectations due to currency effects.
For the third quarter, the group reported sales of 658
million euros ($906.1 million), below the average forecast for
677 million in a Reuters poll. Core profit met expectations at
173 million euros.
Hugo Boss also gave a more detailed outlook for 2013, saying
it expected currency-adjusted sales and earnings to rise by
between 6-8 percent. It previously forecast 'high single digit'
increases for both.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)