UPDATE 1-S.Korea April export growth hits near 6-year high, trounces f'casts

SEOUL, May 1 South Korean exports rose at a much faster-than-expected pace in April, surging for a sixth straight month helped by robust demand for high-tech memory chips, adding confirmation to perceptions of broad recovery in the global economy. Investors will hone in on the breakdowns by export destination due later in the day, as South Korean exports face renegotiation of a free trade deal with the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he was seeking to change