HONG KONG, Aug 17 (IFR) - State-owned Chinese investment
company Central Huijin Investment plans to issue 30
billion yuan ($4.68 billion) of onshore bonds next month, a
source familiar with the matter said.
The tenor of the bonds has yet to be decided.
The domestic arm of the mainland's sovereign wealth fund,
China Investment Corp, raised 187.5 billion yuan through sales
of bonds in 2010.
Huijin used the proceeds to inject capital into
Export-Import Bank of China and China Export and Credit
Insurance Corp.
It also participated in refinancing activities of Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China and China
Construction Bank.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Friday
that state margin lender China Securities Finance Corp had
recently transferred some shares bought during the sell-off to
Huijin for the latter to be a long-term holder of such stocks.
