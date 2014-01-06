Wall Street gears up for busiest earnings week in years
NEW YORK, April 21 Forget about French elections or the flagging Trump trade.
Jan 6 Fujian Yanjing Huiquan Brewery Co Ltd
* Says chairman resigns as he has reached retirement age
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wes75v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, April 21 Forget about French elections or the flagging Trump trade.
* ONE Group Hospitality Inc says company has commenced a search for a new Cfo