By Carol Zhong
| HONG KONG, April 25
HONG KONG, April 25 Hong Kong's banking watchdog
is questioning lenders over a $200 million loan raised by China
Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd, sources involved in the
matter told Reuters, as regulators try to unpick the group's
tangled finances.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has been increasing
its scrutiny of Hong Kong bank lending to mainland Chinese
companies, fretting that the city's lenders are growing
increasingly exposed to worsening credit conditions there.
Huishan, one of China's biggest dairy companies, embraced
'innovative financing' and investors flocked to a $1.3 billion
Hong Kong listing. But it has now missed debt payments, breached
loan covenants, all but two directors have quit its board and a
key executive is missing.
Two individuals working on the corporate lending team at one
of the banks involved told Reuters that the HKMA had asked banks
for information on the due diligence and credit-checking
processes undertaken when making the loan in 2015.
A third source at the loans team of a second bank involved
said the HKMA had requested information regarding the Huishan
loan - taken out with Bank of Shanghai Hong Kong Ltd
, China CITIC Bank International Ltd,
China Merchants Bank Co Ltd, Chong Hing Bank Ltd
, Hang Seng Bank Ltd and HSBC.
He did not elaborate.
Regulators frequently request information from licensed
institutions as part of their supervisory work and such
inquiries do not indicate wrongdoing. Reuters was not able to
ascertain if the HKMA had launched a formal investigation.
However, if the banking regulator finds compliance lapses in
relation to the loan the banks could be at risk of a formal
sanction such as a fine, one of the sources said.
"As part of the HKMA's day-to-day supervision of banks, we
maintain regular dialogues with the industry on different
supervisory issues. We do not comment on details of any such
dialogues," a spokeswoman for the HKMA said in an email.
Bank of Shanghai Hong Kong, China Merchants Bank and Chong
Hing Bank did not respond to requests for comment. China CITIC
Bank International, Hang Seng Bank and HSBC declined to comment.
A spokesman for Huishan Dairy declined to comment.
From June to December 2016 Hong Kong banks' mainland related
loans rose 3.5 percent to HK$3.6 trillion ($458 billion), or 16
percent of total assets, according to HKMA data.
Huishan made headlines last year when it sold and leased
back part of its herd. But risks linked to its debt-fuelled
growth took center stage after a report from U.S.-based
short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its accounting and debt
burden.
Huishan last month met creditors and local authorities in a
bid to avert lenders calling in loans or filing suits. The local
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) bureau, China's
regulator, was also involved in the discussions, according to
one individual familiar with the matter.
The CBRC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The principal of the $200 million loan is outstanding in two
tranches, $180 million and HK$156 million ($20.07 million).
Under the loan agreement, Huishan Chairman Yang Kai and
missing executive Ge Kun must remain in their posts, and
together must own at least 30 percent of Huishan's issued share
capital.
Huishan's controlling shareholder Champ Harvest Ltd owns
over 70 percent of its stock, and is majority held by Yang.
Champ Harvest has pledged nearly all of the shares it owns as
collateral to secure loans.
Shares are currently suspended.
(Writing and additional reporting by Michelle Price; Reporting
by Carol Zhong of Thomson Reuters Basis Point; Additional
reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI, Shu Zhang in BEIJING and
the SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)