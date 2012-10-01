Oct 1 China's Huishan Dairy, a Shenyang-based
maker of dairy products, has invited banks to pitch for its
proposed Hong Kong initial public offering next year that could
raise at least $600 million, IFR reported on Monday.
The deal size could be much higher if market conditions are
strong as the company is witnessing rapid growth rate, IFR
quoted a source as saying.
Banks are required to submit their proposals after the
holidays in China.
With a history of more than 60 years, Huishan is the largest
producer of dairy products in Northeast China.
Hong Kong jewelry firm Chow Tai Fook is among
Huishan's pre-IPO investors.
(Reporting by by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Kevin Lim)