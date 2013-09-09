HONG KONG, Sept 9 China Huishan Dairy, the
largest producer of dairy products in northeast China, plans to
raise up to $1.3 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering,
IFR reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The company is offering 3.79 billion shares in a range of
HK$2.28-$2.67 each, valuing the deal at up to HK$10.12 billion,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Bookbuilding is set to
begin on Tuesday, with pricing slated for Sept. 19.
Huishan is hoping that foreign investors will eager to snap
up shares amid soaring demand for milk and powdered milk in
China, and as new listings on Hong Kong's stock exchange look
set to pick up in the second half of the year.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs
and UBS are the investment banks leading the
Huishan Dairy offering. CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and
Jefferies will also act as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)