* Huishan Dairy seeking to benefit from boom in China milk
demand
* Norges Bank, Yili Group, Cofco Agricultural to buy $220
mln of shares - IFR
(Adds details on China's dairy consumption, output, IPO
investors)
By Elzio Barreto and Michael Flaherty
HONG KONG, Sept 9 China Huishan Dairy plans to
raise up to $1.3 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering
to fund its expansion, with the world's No.2 economy expected to
catch up with its Asian peers in the consumption of infant
formula, yogurt and fresh milk.
Investors have bought up shares of companies including China
Modern Dairy and China Mengniu Dairy,
betting that the country's huge consumer market will fuel
China's long-term intake of milk products. China's current per
capita dairy consumption rate of 23 kilograms is less than half
of its Asian neighbours, according to Macquarie.
What has held back demand and the industry's growth was
public food concern first sparked by a milk scandal in 2008. For
investors, Huishan Dairy, based in northeast China, is a draw as
it controls several steps in the production chain - from grass
planting to dairy processing and developing - giving it more
control over quality.
"For Huishan, the vertically integrated business model is
attractive," said Anson Chan, an analyst at KGI Securities in
Hong Kong. "Everyone is trying to build their own farms, looking
to buy land, buy herds."
Among Huishan's current investors is Hong Kong billionaire
Cheng Yu Tung, whose family controls the Chow Tai Fook jewellery
empire.
Huishan Dairy is offering 3.79 billion shares in a range of
HK$2.28-$2.67 each, valuing the deal at up to HK$10.12 billion,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Bookbuilding is set to begin on Tuesday, with pricing slated
for Sept. 19.
The price range is equivalent to 14.5 to 17 times China
Huishan's forecast earnings for 2014, in line with the P/E ratio
of 16.9 times for China Modern Dairy, according to Reuters data.
Huishan Dairy has received commitments worth $220 million
from three cornerstone investors - Norway's Norges Bank, Yili
Group and Cofco Agricultural Industry Management - IFR added.
GROWING HERD
The capital-raising would allow Huishan Dairy, which has
been in operation for more than 60 years, to expand its herd of
cows and boost production.
Macquarie said China's raw milk supply shortfall reached a
record high in 2012 while only 17 percent was considered premium
quality.
"Scarcity of quality raw milk was to blame for most safety
incidents," Macquarie said in a research report in July,
referring to the recurring issue of chemical-tainted powdered
milk.
As of 2012, the top 10 dairy farm operators in China had a
total herd size of just over half a million, or 3.7 percent of
the total number of cows in China.
Huishan Dairy is the country's second-largest producer of
raw milk, with a 1 percent market share, behind Modern Diary's
1.3 percent share, Macquarie estimates.
The investment banks leading the Huishan Dairy offering are
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs
and UBS.
CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and Jefferies will also act as
joint bookrunners.
The Hong Kong-listed shares of Modern Dairy and Mengniu
Dairy have soared nearly 32 percent and 48 percent since their
IPOs, as investors flocked to well-known domestic brands on the
back of food safety concerns.
(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Ryan Woo)