HONG KONG Oct 28 Huishang Bank Corp Ltd has
received commitments worth $545 million from five cornerstone
investors for its up to $1.3 billion Hong Kong IPO, the biggest
listing of a bank in the city in three years, a person with
direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday.
The investors in the IPO include Chow Tai Fook, controlled
by Hong Kong jewelry and property billionaire Cheng Yu-Tung, and
Chinese property group China Vanke Co Ltd, said the person, who
was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. China Vanke
put the majority of the money in, said the person, with an
investment of $420 million.
Cornerstone investors into IPOs receive guaranteed
allocation in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a
set amount of time.
The bank plans to raise up to $1.3 billion in the initial
public offering, set to launch on Tuesday.
The IPO is the biggest in Hong Kong by a bank since
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank raised $1.7 billion in
its IPO in September 2010, according to Reuters data.
BOC International, Citic Securities International
, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley
and UBS AG are leading the transaction.
The other three cornerstone investors in Huishang include an
investment firm and two individuals, the person said.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Flaherty)