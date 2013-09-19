HONG KONG, Sept 19 China Huishan Dairy
, which owns the country's second largest herd of dairy
cows, raised $1.3 billion in a Hong Kong IPO, pricing the
offering at the top of expectations, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The initial public offering of 3.79 billion shares was
priced at HK$2.67 per share, after being marketed in a range of
HK$2.28-$2.67, said the source, who was not authorized to speak
publicly on the matter. That puts the total offering at HK$10.12
billion ($1.3 billion).
Huishan Dairy hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC and UBS as sponsors and joint
global coordinators of the IPO. CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and
Jefferies acted as joint bookrunners.
In a sector bedevilled by food safety scandals, investors
are drawn to Huishan's position as China's largest integrated
dairy firm with control over grass planting, dairy processing
and product development - giving it more oversight on quality.
($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)