SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 28 China Huishan Dairy
Holdings Co Ltd, which saw $4 billion wiped off its
shares in a single day last week, said on Tuesday it had missed
loan repayments and lost contact with a key executive in charge
of its finances and cash.
The country's largest integrated dairy firm denied reports
of fraudulent invoices and stolen cash, but laid out the depth
of its unfolding crisis in a lengthy statement, including that
almost all of the shares owned by its controlling shareholder
had been pledged as collateral.
Huishan, founded in 2009, grabbed headlines last year when
it sold and leased back part of its herd, but its most recent
troubles have laid bare risks of excess leverage and financial
engineering in unexpected quarters of corporate China.
Huishan has been on the backfoot since a December attack by
U.S.-based short-seller Muddy Waters. But it was months after
that, on Friday, that its shares crumbled 85 percent, and
rumours swirled.
After finding it had been "late in some bank payments",
Huishan's Chairman Yang Kai asked the regional Liaoning
government for support and met with 23 creditor banks last week
to ask for loans to be rolled over.
While creditors had shown support then, the sudden share
drop had raised concerns they may no longer back Huishan.
"Given the significant decrease in share price of the
Company and the recent media reports, there is no assurance that
such banks' (supportive) views would remain unchanged," it said.
Huishan's controlling shareholder Champ Harvest, which owns
70.8 percent of its stock and is majority held by Yang, has
pledged nearly all of the shares to secure loans.
These include a HK$2.14 billion ($275 million) loan with
Ping An Bank last year backed by 3.4 billion Huishan
Dairy shares while a further 6 billion shares were used to
secure loans and margin financing for Champ Harvest and other
firms controlled by Yang.
Ping An declined to immediately comment.
"Anybody holding those shares as collateral will be
concerned given the drop in share price because it has a direct
impact on the loan recoverability if the underlying business is
not sound," said Ted Osborn, a Hong Kong-based partner at PwC
who specialises in debt recovery.
ACTION PLAN
Its current woes are a long way from the fanfare of its $1.3
billion IPO in 2013 when Huishan sold itself as China's largest
'grass-to-glass' dairy firm, producing the alfafa that the cows
eat all the way to the milk - a structure touted to offer better
control over quality.
The company operates 82 farms in Liaoning province but is
much smaller than rivals such as China Mengniu Dairy,
generating less than a tenth of the revenue.
Huishan said the Liaoning government had proposed an action
plan to solve any overdue interest payments within two weeks and
to help bolster the group's liquidity within a month amid an
increasingly challenging environment.
The company also said it had not been able to reach one of
its executive directors in charge of the firm's finances and
cash since March 21, when she indicated work stress and said she
would take a leave of absence and did not wish to be contacted.
The executive, Ge Kun, had overseen the group's treasury and
cash operations and had managed its relationships with the
company's main bankers.
The firm refuted media reports that Bank of China
had conducted an audit of the firm and found a large
number of forged invoices and that the firm's controlling
shareholder had misappropriated up to 3 billion yuan.
A Shanghai-based spokesman for Bank of China said he was
unable to immediately comment on the matter.
In December, short-seller Muddy Waters questioned Huishan's
profits and said it had inflated spending on its cattle farms to
artificially raise capital expenditure figures.
Huishan's shares, halted since March 24, will continue to be
suspended until the board can get more clarity on the firm's
financial position.
($1 = 7.7677 Hong Kong dollars)
