HONG KONG, Sept 27 China Huishan Dairy
fell as much as 5.6 percent in its first trading day on the Hong
Kong stock exchange, a disappointing debut after the company
priced its IPO on top of expectations.
The shares opened at HK$2.55 in early morning and traded as
low as HK$2.52. The initial public offering, which raised $1.3
billion for the company and some of its shareholders, was priced
last week at HK$2.67 per share, at the top of its marketed range
of HK$2.28-$2.67.
In a securities filing on Thursday, Huishan Dairy said it
received orders from retail investors worth nearly 13 times the
number of shares on offer, underscoring strong demand from
individuals in Hong Kong, while the institutional tranche of the
IPO was "well oversubscribed."
Huishan Dairy's listing comes amid a slump in IPOs in Asia
Pacific and the losses could further dampen demand for upcoming
deals.
Hit by stricter regulations in mainland China and political
uncertainty in Malaysia before general elections in May, new
listings in Asia Pacific ex-Japan plunged 34.4 percent in the
first nine months of 2013 from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data through Sept. 24.
Huishan Dairy hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC and UBS as sponsors and joint
global coordinators of the IPO. CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and
Jefferies acted as joint bookrunners.
In a sector bedevilled by food safety scandals, investors
are drawn to Huishan's position as China's largest integrated
dairy firm with control over grass planting, dairy processing
and product development - giving it more oversight on quality.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)