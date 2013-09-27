* Stock tumbles as much as 10 pct after IPO priced at top
* Huishan Dairy not named for state funds in Chinese media
* Disappointing debut may weigh on sentiment for IPOs
(Recasts with comments)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 27 China Huishan Dairy
fell as much as 10 percent in its first trading day on the Hong
Kong stock exchange, hurt in part by concerns that it may miss
out on funds the Chinese government has earmarked for
consolidation in the sector.
The disappointing debut comes after the company priced its
$1.3 billion IPO last week at the top of expectations, with
investors keen to buy into China's booming demand for milk and
other dairy products as well as Huishan's position as the
country's largest integrated dairy firm.
But in a state media report over the weekend, Huishan was
not named among the first group of milk powder firms chosen to
receive almost $5 billion in state funds that are aimed helping
domestic firms better compete with foreign rivals who dominate
the premium end of China's $12.4 billion infant formula market.
"There's some concern about government subsidies in the
sector...this company is not included," said Steven Leung, sales
director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
The shares tumbled as low as HK$2.41, which compares with
its IPO price of HK$2.67 per share and its marketed range of
HK$2.28-$2.67. In afternoon trade, they were trading at HK$2.52.
The five companies chosen to receive state-funds included
Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd and China
Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, the official China Business
Journal reported.
But others said the Huishan share price slide was likely
more a reaction to the strong pricing it got last week, when it
sentiment was upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised
investors by delaying plans to cut back its huge bond-buying
program.
"It's just a reflection that the pricing was maybe too high,
not necessarily a case based on fundamentals," said Anson Chan,
an analyst at KGI Securities in Hong Kong, adding that any fears
about subsidies were likely overblown.
"The focus (for government subsidies) has been on
downstream. Maybe not this time, but in long term, the upstream
should be benefitted as well."
Huishan Dairy's listing comes amid a slump in IPOs in Asia
Pacific and its weak performance could further dampen demand for
upcoming deals.
Hit by stricter regulations in mainland China and political
uncertainty in Malaysia before general elections in May, new
listings in Asia Pacific ex-Japan plunged 34.4 percent in the
first nine months of 2013 from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Overall sentiment for IPOs in Hong Kong also took another
recent blow when sources said Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
was now looking at the U.S. for a listing after talks with Hong
Kong regulators broke down over its shareholding structure.
In its IPO pricing, investors were drawn to Huishan as it
has control over grass planting, dairy processing and product
development - giving it more oversight on quality, an important
edge in a sector plagued by safety scandals.
Huishan Dairy hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC and UBS as sponsors and joint
global coordinators of the IPO. CIMB, Investec Capital Asia and
Jefferies acted as joint bookrunners.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)