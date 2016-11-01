BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SEOUL, Nov 1 (IFR) - Huishang Bank Corp has mandated CCB International, Haitong International, BOC International, HSBC, UBS and Deutsche Bank as joint global coordinators for an offering of US dollar Additional Tier 1 securities.
The bank has regulatory approval to issue up to 6 billion renminbi ($886 million) in offshore preference shares, which will count towards Additional Tier 1 capital.
Unusually, the securities will not have a credit rating.
Meetings with fixed-income investors for the proposed Reg S issue will begin in Hong Kong tomorrow.
The joint global coordinators are also bookrunners with ABC International, CEB International, CITIC CLSA Securities, CMB International, Credit Suisse and Essence International. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.