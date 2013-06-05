EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG, June 5 China's Huishang Bank has invited banks to submit proposals for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) which could raise as much as $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday.
Huishang originally planned to raise about 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) from a Shanghai IPO, but is now looking to list in Hong Kong, where it is likely to raise $1 billion to $1.5 billion, IFR reported.
The deadline for banks to submit proposals is June 8.
Huishang is one of 16 city and rural commercial lenders to file listing applications to China's securities regulator. Citic Securities was the sponsor for its Shanghai IPO.
With no signs of a reopening of the A-share IPO market, Huishang obtained shareholder approval in April to list in Hong Kong.
Bank of Chongqing, after waiting for almost five years to list in the A-share market, has already decided to turn to Hong Kong for a proposed listing of up to $600 million in the second half of the year via Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley .
The number of IPO applicants in China has fallen to 666 from more than 800 last November, when the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) froze the IPO market and started inspecting applicants' books for evidence of fraud, according to the latest data posted on its website.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.