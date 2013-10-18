* China banks aim to raise $11 bln in HK IPOs in next 8 mths

* Huishang set up in 2005 via merger of 7 credit co-ops

* Net profit last year rose 23.3 percent to 4.31 bln yuan (Recasts and writes through with details)

By Fiona Lau and Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Huishang Bank Corp Ltd is seeking to raise as much as $1.2 billion to beef up its capital, after becoming the second mainland Chinese city commercial lender to secure a Hong Kong stock listing approval in the past month.

Chinese banks are aiming to raise around $11 billion through Hong Kong IPOs between now and the first half of next year, Thomson Reuters data show.

Many mainland lenders are grappling with a climb in bad loans as slower growth for the world's second-biggest economy takes its toll on their credit quality. Hong Kong has become their main focus for fund raising after Beijing clamped down on IPOs in the past year on worries that market conditions would not support a raft of new offerings.

Huishang, based in Heifei, eastern China, is set to start pre-marketing on Monday, seeking to raise between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.

It joins Bank of Chongqing, another Chinese city commercial lender, in planning a Hong Kong listing. Chongqing is looking to raise between $800 million and $1 billion, IFR has previously reported.

Huishang, one of the 16 city and rural commercial lenders to file listing applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission, is expected to start a roadshow in the week beginning Oct. 28.

It had total assets of 3,242.24 billion yuan ($532 billion) at the end of 2012 and total deposits of 2,395.43 billion yuan, according to the company's website.

Its non-performing loan ratio was 0.58 percent and it earned a net profit of 4.31 billion yuan in 2012, up 23.3 percent from a year ago.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has said only 0.96 percent of total commercial bank loans for the industry were non-performing at the end of June, though most analysts estimate the ratio is 3 to 6 percent.

Huishang, which was set up in 2005 through the merger of seven urban credit cooperatives, has about 190 branches.

BOC International, Citic Securities International, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS are leading the transaction. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)