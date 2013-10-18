* China banks aim to raise $11 bln in HK IPOs in next 8 mths
* Huishang set up in 2005 via merger of 7 credit co-ops
* Net profit last year rose 23.3 percent to 4.31 bln yuan
By Fiona Lau and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Oct 18 Huishang Bank Corp Ltd is
seeking to raise as much as $1.2 billion to beef up its capital,
after becoming the second mainland Chinese city commercial
lender to secure a Hong Kong stock listing approval in the past
month.
Chinese banks are aiming to raise around $11 billion through
Hong Kong IPOs between now and the first half of next year,
Thomson Reuters data show.
Many mainland lenders are grappling with a climb in bad
loans as slower growth for the world's second-biggest economy
takes its toll on their credit quality. Hong Kong has become
their main focus for fund raising after Beijing clamped down on
IPOs in the past year on worries that market conditions would
not support a raft of new offerings.
Huishang, based in Heifei, eastern China, is set to start
pre-marketing on Monday, seeking to raise between $1 billion and
$1.2 billion, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.
It joins Bank of Chongqing, another Chinese city commercial
lender, in planning a Hong Kong listing. Chongqing is looking to
raise between $800 million and $1 billion, IFR has previously
reported.
Huishang, one of the 16 city and rural commercial lenders to
file listing applications to the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, is expected to start a roadshow in the week
beginning Oct. 28.
It had total assets of 3,242.24 billion yuan ($532 billion)
at the end of 2012 and total deposits of 2,395.43 billion yuan,
according to the company's website.
Its non-performing loan ratio was 0.58 percent and it earned
a net profit of 4.31 billion yuan in 2012, up 23.3 percent from
a year ago.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission has said only 0.96
percent of total commercial bank loans for the industry were
non-performing at the end of June, though most analysts estimate
the ratio is 3 to 6 percent.
Huishang, which was set up in 2005 through the merger of
seven urban credit cooperatives, has about 190 branches.
BOC International, Citic Securities International, JP
Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS are leading the transaction.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)