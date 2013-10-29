HONG KONG Oct 29 Huishang Bank Corp Ltd, the
largest city commercial bank in central China, has added Jiangsu
Huijin to the roster of investors buying into an initial public
offering of shares in Hong Kong that could be worth up to $1.3
billion.
According to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters on
Tuesday, Jiangsu Huijin joined Chow Tai Fook, controlled by Hong
Kong jewelry and property billionaire Cheng Yu-Tung, Chinese
property group China Vanke Co Ltd and three other
cornerstone investor pledging to buy up to $639 million worth of
shares in the IPO.
The deal is the biggest in Hong Kong by a bank since
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank raised $1.7 billion in
its IPO in September 2010, according to Reuters data.
BOC International, Citic Securities International
, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley
and UBS AG are leading the transaction.