(Adds comments, valuation of Huishang's IPO, underwriters)
By Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Nov 6 Huishang Bank priced
its IPO near the bottom of expectations and Bank of Chongqing
made a lacklustre trading debut on Wednesday, setting
a cautious tone for a series of stock sales by Chinese lenders
in Hong Kong over the coming months.
Hong Kong's first bank IPOs in three years are aimed at
helping Chinese lenders bolster their balance sheets as bad
debts show signs of increasing in the world's second-biggest
economy. The offers have been sold at discounts to their listed
peers, but demand has been tepid as investors are less sanguine
about the outlook of Chinese banks.
The focus now shifts to the Hong Kong listings planned by
China Everbright Bank, Bank of Beijing and China Guangfa Bank,
among others, in the next 12 months.
"Investors will always look at recent deals for reference,
so certainly that will have some bearing on upcoming deals,
unless the market sentiment improves," said Christine Kuo, an
analyst at Moody's Investors Service in Hong Kong.
"There are quite a few concerns for Chinese banks in
general, the most obvious one is whether their asset quality is
going to weaken in line with slower economic growth," she added.
Huishang Bank Corp Ltd priced its initial public offering at
HK$3.53 per share, raising HK$9.21 billion ($1.2 billion),
people familiar with the matter told Reuters. That was at the
lower end of its HK$3.47-HK$3.88 indicative range.
The people declined to be identified because the information
is not yet public.
Shares of Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd opened flat and traded as
low as HK$5.91, below the IPO price of HK$6.00 per share.
Chongqing had priced its offering below the midpoint of its
marketing range, raising HK$4.25 billion ($548
million).
PRICE-TO-BOOK
The Huishang IPO price represents a forward price-to-book
ratio of 0.95, and compares with the P/B of 0.86 at which Hong
Kong-listed banks trade on average, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The IPOs come at a time when the Hong Kong bank subindex
is down 5.4 percent in 2013, after rallying 20.3 percent last
year.
Still, Huishang marks the biggest listing in Hong Kong by a
bank since Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank raised $1.7
billion in its IPO in September 2010, data showed.
Six cornerstone investors pledged to buy up to $639 million
worth of shares in Huishang's IPO, or about half of the deal
size, which is well above the average of 30 percent for Hong
Kong IPOs.
Mainland Chinese banks like Huishang, whose home city of
Hefei has been described by The Economist magazine as having the
fastest-growing metropolitan economy in the world, are waiting
in line to tap capital markets.
The deals would add to the $6.2 billion in IPOs that
financial services firms - including banks, insurers and
brokerages - have raised in Asia Pacific so far in 2013,
accounting for nearly one-quarter of all funds raised in the
region from new listings.
Huishang offered 2.61 billion shares in the IPO. It is
slated to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Nov. 12.
BOC International, Citic Securities International
, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley
and UBS AG were hired as sponsors of Huishang's IPO.
Huishang also tapped another 14 banks, including China
International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup, Guotai Junan
Securities and Nomura, to help manage the offering as
joint bookrunners.
The 19 banks working on the deal put it near the record 21
hired by China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd for its $1.1
billion listing in May, underscoring the highly competitive
environment for investment banks in Hong Kong.
The underwriters stand to earn as much as $24 million from
the Huishang IPO, the equivalent of up to 2 percent of the
proceeds, in commissions and incentive fees.
($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing Chris
Gallagher)