BRIEF-Weichai Power to pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
HONG KONG May 24 China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd said it would buy a fruit juice concentrates supplier from controlling shareholder China Hui Yuan Juice Holdings Co Ltd for HK$4.9 billion ($631.17 million) to secure key raw materials and generate new revenues.
The Chinese fruit juice beverages producer will buy China Huiyuan Industry Holding Ltd in a deal to be settled partly in cash and an issue of HK$3.4 billion worth of new shares and convertible preference shares, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday
For the statement click here ($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
March 30Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Welly Jamin as new general manager, effective March 29