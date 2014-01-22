BRIEF-Meda Inc to sell Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang for 20 mln rgt
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
Jan 22 Tangshan Huizhong Instrumentation Co Ltd
* Says to begin trading of A-shares in Shenzhen on Jan 23
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sec36v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.