BRIEF-Trivago increases FY17 guidance after Expedia releases Q1 results
* Trivago increases full-year guidance after expedia releases first quarter results
April 29 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 131.61 million shares to end, shares to start trading on May 6
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suk88v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Trivago increases full-year guidance after expedia releases first quarter results
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.