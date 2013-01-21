Women shop for instant noodles at a retail supermarket in Mumbai March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Hindustan Unilever fall 0.8 percent, dipping below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May 5, 2011.

Falls in Hindustan Unilever come ahead of October-December results due on Tuesday. India's largest consumer goods maker is expected to post a 16 percent rise in third quarter net profit to 8.8 billion rupees, according to StarMine analyst estimates.

Analysts say comments on volume growth and royalty payments to Unilever Plc would be key.

Hindustan Unilever shares have fallen 11.2 percent since October 26 as of Friday's close, after volume growth disappointed in the July-September quarter as well as on royalty payment concerns.

