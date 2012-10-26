MUMBAI Oct 26 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , beat market forecasts with a 17 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

The largest Indian household products and consumer goods maker posted a net profit of 8.07 billion rupees for the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 6.89 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 7.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.