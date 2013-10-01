Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) shares fall 1.2 percent after its parent company Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) warned on Monday that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter, dealers said.
Unilever expects underlying sales growth of just 3 to 3.5 percent in the period.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.