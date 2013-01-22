MUMBAI Jan 22 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever Plc , posted a 16 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, but low volume growth and a rise in royalty payments knocked its shares down as much as 5 percent.

India's largest household and consumer goods maker posted net profit of 8.7 billion rupees ($161.7 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 7.5 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had expected net profit of 8.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.