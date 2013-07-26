BRIEF-Mindtree declares interim dividend 2 rupees per share
* Says declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs.2/- per equity share of par value Rs.10/- each) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 26 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , beat market forecasts with a 20 percent increase in quarterly net profit, but its shares fell over 5 percent as sales volumes disappointed investors.
India's largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods posted on Friday a net profit of 10.19 billion rupees ($172.36 million) for the quarter ended March 30, from an adjusted profit of 8.54 billion rupees a year ago. The adjusted profit is a median of estimates from 3 brokerages.
The company had reported an actual net profit of 13.3 billion rupees in the same period a year ago on the back of a one-time gain.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 8.7 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.
* Says declaration of third interim dividend of INR 3 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmV9KI Further company coverage:
* Says BHEL commissions 250 MW eco-friendly cfbc technology-based lignite power plant in Gujarat