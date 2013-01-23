Workers arrange consumable goods as a customer (back) shops at a grocery store in Lucknow July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Hindustan Unilever extend their fall on Wednesday after a number of investment banks, including Credit Suisse and Nomura, cut their ratings on slower-than-expected volume growth and a hike in royalty payments.

On Tuesday, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India's largest consumer goods maker, reported a 16 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, and reported low volume growth and a rise in royalty payments.

At 1:53 p.m., the shares were down 4.85 percent at 457.60 rupees, after falling nearly 7 percent in trade earlier.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)