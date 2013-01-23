MUMBAI, Jan 23 Shares in Hindustan Unilever extend their fall in pre-opening trade on Wednesday after a number of investment banks, including Credit Suisse and Nomura, cut their ratings on slower-than-expected volume growth and a hike in royalty payments. On Tuesday, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India's largest consumer goods maker, reported a 16 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, and reported low volume growth and a rise in royalty payments. At 0347 GMT, the shares were down 5 percent at 458.25 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)