BUZZ-India's NTPC hits near 1-month high, technicals show further upside
** Shares of power company NTPC Ltd rise as much as 4.5 pct to 163.5 rupees, its highest since May 3
MUMBAI, April 30 Shares in India's Hindustan Unilver Ltd rose 10 percent in pre-open trade after parent Unilever Plc, along with Unilever N.V., made an open offer to acquire 22.52 percent of the company at 600 rupees a share, a premium of about 21 percent over Monday's closing price.
In a deal valued at about $5.4 billion, Unilever also said the offer to buy stake in Hindustan Unilever is expected to begin in June 2013.
The Anglo-Dutch parent currently holds 52.48 percent stake in the company as per Bombay Stock Exchange data. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment