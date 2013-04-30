MUMBAI, April 30 Shares in India's Hindustan Unilver Ltd rose 10 percent in pre-open trade after parent Unilever Plc, along with Unilever N.V., made an open offer to acquire 22.52 percent of the company at 600 rupees a share, a premium of about 21 percent over Monday's closing price.

In a deal valued at about $5.4 billion, Unilever also said the offer to buy stake in Hindustan Unilever is expected to begin in June 2013.

The Anglo-Dutch parent currently holds 52.48 percent stake in the company as per Bombay Stock Exchange data. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)