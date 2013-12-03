Fitch Places Jingrui's Senior Unsecured Rating on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Chinese homebuilder Jingrui Holdings Limited's (Jingrui, B-/Negative) 'CCC+' senior unsecured rating and the 'CCC+' rating of its USD150 million notes due 2019 (USD94 million outstanding) and USD150 million notes due 2018 (USD66 million outstanding) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The action is pending Jingrui's appeal of Fitch's actions on these ratings that will be resolved