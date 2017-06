JOHANNESBURG May 14 South African aluminium products maker Hulamin said on Monday that one of its mills had been shut because of a component failure but it was being repaired and was scheduled to restart on June 11.

The company's share price was down almost 3 percent at 6.55 rand at 1345 GMT, compared with a 1.5 percent drop in the All-Share index.

For the full statement: (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)