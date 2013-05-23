By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES May 23 Former News Corp president
Peter Chernin and private equity fund Guggenheim Digital Media
have placed bids for Hulu, two people with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters, triggering a tug-of-war for the online
video service.
Hulu was put on the auction block this year for the second
time after disagreement between owners News Corp and
Walt Disney Co on how best to operate a Web service that
streams TV programs and other videos, Reuters previously
reported.
Time Warner Cable Inc and satellite operator DirecTV
have also considered making an offer, but it was unclear
if they have submitted formal bids, the two people said on
condition of anonymity because the process was private.
In April, Chernin placed a bid for $500 million, plus an
unspecified additional sum to cover Hulu's debt and programming
commitments.
A Guggenheim spokesman had no comment. Representatives for
Chernin, Time Warner Cable and DirecTV could not be reached for
comment.
Hulu says on its website that it has more than 3 million
subscribers paying $7.99 a month for its premium service and
that it generated revenues of around $700 million last year. It
sells advertising for its free service.
It is being advised in the sale by Guggenheim Partners, a
separately funded group from the digital media unit that placed
the bid.
