By Ronald Grover and Jennifer Saba
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 25 Hulu's board has
approached potential buyers to gauge their interest in buying
the online video service, three sources close to the company
told Reuters, as owners News Corp and Walt Disney
weigh what to do with their interests in the
five-year-old company.
The board sounded out several possible buyers as part of an
internal strategic review begun recently, but it has not
received a formal offer, one of the sources said on Monday,
speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions were
private. It was unclear how many parties Hulu had contacted.
Hulu spokeswoman Elisa Schreiber and News Corp's Nathaniel
Brown declined to comment. Disney had no immediate comment.
News Corp and Disney are also considering other options,
including buying each other out, one of the sources said on
Monday on condition of anonymity.
Finding a buyer will be difficult because most of Hulu's
contracts with networks for programs are short term, according
to Michael Pachter, an analyst with Wedbush Securities in Los
Angeles who follows Hulu competitors Netflix and
Coinstar.
"Nobody will buy them unless they can fix content costs in a
long-term agreement," said Pachter. "The value is based on the
profit potential, and without certainty about costs no rational
bidder will step up."
The two media companies have for years pondered the
direction of a service that now has more than 3 million
subscribers to its premium service and last year generated
revenue of about $700 million.
A third owner, NBC parent Comcast, gave up
corporate control as a condition of buying NBC Universal.
The owners shopped Hulu before, rejecting bids in 2011. It
also considered an initial public offering in 2010.
In October, Hulu paid private equity company Providence
Equity Partners $200 million for its 10 percent stake in the
venture.
