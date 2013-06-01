May 31 Satellite operator DirecTV and
two other bidders have offered more than $1 billion apiece to
buy Hulu, a source with knowledge of the bidding process said on
Friday, increasing the likelihood that owners News Corp
and Walt Disney Co will be able to shed the video
streaming service they failed to sell in 2011.
Hulu board members, who are being advised by Guggenheim
Partners on the auction, fielded at least seven buyout offers
last week, the source said.
That number will be whittled down in the next two or three
weeks, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity because
the process was private.
It was unclear which two other bidders offered $1 billion
for Hulu. The service has more than 4 million subscribers and
generates revenue of about $700 million through subscriptions
and a free ad-supported service.
The proposed price tag heightens the likelihood that News
Corp and Disney will find an acceptable offer price, which was
the sticking point of the 2011 round of buyout negotiations.
DirecTV spokesman Darris Gringeri declined to comment, as
did Meredith Kendall, a spokeswoman for Hulu. Bloomberg first
reported the news on Friday.
Sources have said the other bidders are Yahoo, former News
Corp president Peter Chernin, private equity firm KKR, cable
operator Time Warner Cable, Guggenheim Digital, and Silver Lake
Management and talent agency William Morris Endeavor
Entertainment in a joint bid.
Cable company Comcast is the third owner of Hulu
alongside News Corp and Disney, but is precluded from an
operational role as a condition imposed on it upon its
acquisition of NBC Universal in 2011.