By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Video streaming website Hulu
is expanding its slate of original programming in 2014 and will
introduce four new series including reality TV satire "The
Hotwives of Orlando" and supernatural comedy "Deadbeat."
Hulu on Wednesday announced it also will release new
episodes this year of six other exclusive series, including
comedian Seth Meyers' animated superhero show "The Awesomes,"
and "Moone Boy," starring "Bridesmaids" actor Chris O'Dowd.
The video streaming site, which offers next-day repeats of
shows on broadcast TV networks ABC, Fox and NBC, is expanding
its original programming to lure new viewers. The company
competes with services like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com
Inc's Prime Instant Video.
Hulu offers free movies and TV shows for viewing on a
computer through advertising-supported Hulu.com. It charges $8 a
month for additional shows through Hulu Plus, which can be
streamed on Internet-connected TVs and mobile devices.
The service is owned by Walt Disney Co, 21st Century
Fox and Comcast Corp. Last year the media
giants considered selling the website but decided to keep it and
invest $750 million.
A "significant portion" of that investment "will go toward
bringing exclusive first-run content onto the service,"
Charlotte Koh, head of development for Hulu Originals, said in
an interview.
"We are definitely increasing the number of shows we are
producing in-house and acquiring," she said. "The breadth and
variety of it is becoming a little wider."
Last year, Hulu released about 20 exclusive shows, including
original productions and imports of foreign series.
This year's "The Hotwives of Orlando" is a spoof of Bravo's
"Real Housewives" reality TV series and is produced by Paramount
Digital Entertainment, the studio behind "Burning Love," a
satire of "The Bachelor" dating competition.
"Deadbeat," a co-production with Lionsgate Television
, is a comedy about a medium who helps ghosts settle
unfinished business. Stars include Tyler Labine of former CW
show "Reaper" and "So You Think You Can Dance" host Cat Deeley.
Hulu's other new shows are "The Next Step," about a group of
teen dancers, and "The Bridge," a Scandinavian crime drama.
Hulu's revenue was expected to reach $1 billion in 2013,
according to a Dec. 18 blog post from CEO Mike Hopkins. The
service launched in 2008.
The company will announce more shows for 2014 later this
year, Koh said.